Car goes down 35-foot embankment, crashing into several trees

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are alive after their car went down a 35-foot embankment early Wednesday morning in Harrison County.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 49 and East Wortham Road. Authorities say the vehicle left the highway and traveled down the embankment, crashing into several trees.
The accident shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for almost two hours while fire crews extricated the driver and the passenger, said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
It’s unclear how severe the victims’ injuries are but they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Harrison County Fire Services, CRTC firefighters, AMR, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
