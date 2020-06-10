Pascagoula hoping for economic boom now that Ingalls East Bank is once again open

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time in nearly 15 years, the East Bank of Ingalls Shipbuilding is open once again. With the increased traffic on that side of town, businesses on the south side of Pascagoula are hoping to see a boost.
Just a block west of the shipyard’s entrance sits East Bank Convenience Store on the corner of Pascagoula Street and Ingalls Avenue. The store has been open for about a year and a half, eagerly awaiting this week and the re-opening of the shipyard.
“We’ve named the store for the East Bank because, you know, they’re the biggest game in town down here," said the store’s night manager Timothy Greene. "We just wanted to make sure that we let them know that this is for them.”
As more employees begin working on the East Bank, the convenience store is excited to see more shipbuilders come through the door.
“This is one of the two ways out from that area so we’re hoping a lot of the (shipbuilders) just want to come by, stop and get something to eat, a snack, on the way home," said Greene. "We just really hope that they come and they like it.”
Businesses aren’t the only ones looking forward to an increase in revenue. City officials are also expecting a significant economic boom thanks to reopening of East Bank.
“From an economic standpoint, it will certainly bring more jobs to our community and it will potentially help businesses as well since there will be a lot of drive-through traffic coming for lunch and stopping to get gas and other items," said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
More cars traveling the small streets of Pascagoula is going to mean more traffic and infrastructure concerns. However, the city and Ingalls are already working together to address the city’s needs.
“The City of Pascagoula and Huntington Ingalls were looking ahead when this project came up," said Silverman. "We are going to be doing a major infrastructure repair on Ingalls Avenue that has been funded by the Mississippi Development Authority in the next few months.”
Ingalls East Bank is 187 acres that has been rebuilt with covered construction areas, expansive storage facilities, and a fully-restored pier able to dock ships returning from sea trials.
Currently, Ingalls is transferring employees to the East Bank and are looking to hire additional people to meet overall facility needs. For a list of the positions that are currently open at the Pascagoula shipyard, visit Huntington Ingalls Industries website.
