Authorities seize $143,000 in unreported money in Biloxi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop on June 2 on Interstate-10 in Biloxi ended with the seizing of $143,000 in unreported U.S. currency.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USBP) Public Affairs Specialist Rhonda Lawson, a USBP agent assigned to the Gulfport Station and a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy worked together to take hold of the unreported U.S. currency. She said the driver carrying the cash—which was wrapped in four black plastic bundles and concealed in the exhaust —claimed to have no knowledge of it.
The money has since been given to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) “until the source and intended use of the currency could be proven legitimate.”
Over $8 million in unreported currency throughout the Gulf Coast have been seized by the USBP New Orleans Sector, which includes ports of entry in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennesee and a portion of the Florida panhandle, according to USBP.
“I am proud of the great work done by our agents and the partnership with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that every seizure we make is a win against lawless perpetrators,” said New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Michael Harrison.
If you notice suspicious activity, you can report it by calling (504) 376-2800.
