Vehicle engulfed in flames after veering off road; no injuries reported

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol in Biloxi received a call around 8:30 Tuesday evening and responded to the scene, involving a flaming vehicle.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson Cal Robertston said the vehicle went off the road and crashed near I-10 West and the 28-mile marker in Harrison County. Robertson said the driver managed to escape before the vehicle was engulfed by flames.
Robertson said once the flames are extinguished, the crew will be able to pull the vehicle out.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash as it is still under investigation.
