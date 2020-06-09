Showers and storms possible through Wednesday

Talk about high humidity! It’s going to be very muggy and warm the rest of tonight. A few more showers and storms are possible this evening. Isolated showers may linger overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
A cold front is expected to bring hit or miss showers and storms Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. There is a small risk for one or two of those storms to become strong. Gusty winds and hail would be the main concerns. It will be very humid ahead of the front. Highs will reach the upper 80s.
Drier air moves in by Thursday, and it will be much more refreshing by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. The humidity will stay relatively low on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 90 with plenty of sunshine.
