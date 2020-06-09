Recommendations on how schools should open released by MS Dept. of Education

Academic Programming: These are strategies for Mississippi leaders to consider as they plan to reopen schools to address learning gaps and provide high-quality instruction. They focus on evaluating students’ and teacher’s needs, virtual learning capabilities, implementing diagnostic screening, and other areas that focus on academics. Some of the guidance school leaders are advised to look at over the next three months include grade-level transitions and grading expectations, as well as developing an instructional plan for students’ schedules. Those schedules will most likely be one of the following: traditional, hybrid, or virtual.