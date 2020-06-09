PRCC finishing construction projects on campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several construction projects at Pearl River Community College are nearing completion.
Renovations to The Forrest County Center include a multipurpose room, police station, new bookstore and micro market. PRCC officials say these renovations are taking place in Building 5, which will also house a new health and fitness area.
“We are so excited about this new addition to the Forrest County Center. Students will receive a wide variety of services in the new bookstore including the sale of new merchandise, electronics and a wide gift section," said Associate Vice President of Communications and Marketing Candace Harper.
A new courtyard, funded by a $375K grant through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, is also being created to connect buildings 3 and 5 on the FCC.
“We will have a brand-new bookstore and grill, an updated assembly room, a savvy workout space and a designated honors college wing with an industrial modern appeal," said Vice President for Forrest County Center, Allied Health and Nursing Programs Dr. Jana Causey.
The Poplarville campus is also finishing up its project to the science and math building, as well as a new annex that will house state of the art labs for Pearl River’s Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, A&P and Microbiology classes.
The project is set to be completed next month, in preparation for the fall semester.
“Our new science building annex is beautiful. I’m looking forward to us fully moving into that facility,” said PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood.
The Poplarville campus is also renovating new dorms, which will house six beds per suite with two restrooms that will become home to 260 students. The dorms are set to be completed in December.
