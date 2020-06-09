Pearl River’s Bryson Ware preparing for MLB Draft

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - As the MLB draft inches closer, prospects like Pearl River's Bryson Ware have been doing whatever they can to stay in playing shape.
“We have a little tee in the front yard with a net, so I was hitting in the front yard just about every day," Ware said. "Recently our facility opened back up, so I’ve been going there and working out every day.”
Because the season was canceled in March, Ware and other major league hopefuls missed out on time in front of scouts. But they've done their best to adapt to the times.
“Usually, scouts will come and give you these vision tests or reaction tests," he said. "They’ve been shipping that all to me. You have to wipe everything down and send it back to them.”
For Ware, his focus over the last couple of months has been pretty clear.
“It’s like an extended off-season, I’m taking advantage of this time to get bigger and stronger, and honing my craft as much as possible," he said.
Come Thursday evening, the Auburn commit may – or may not – hear his name called in the MLB Draft. Whether his next season is with the Tigers or elsewhere, he remains focused on the process.
“It would definitely be a dream come true but as you grow older, you see it’s more than just getting drafted and going straight to the big leagues," he said. "There are so many levels you have to get through. You have to look at the money side as well, just to see what will put you in the best situation to succeed and to get to the big leagues as quick as possible.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.