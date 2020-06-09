MGCCC’s Navonteque Strong Commits to Mississippi State

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast sophomore linebacker, Navonteque Strong, announced his commitment to Mississippi State Monday with just two words: It’s official! Strong chose another set of Bulldogs over South Carolina, Washington State, Colorado, Memphis, and seven other Division I schools.
A three-star prospect by 247Sports, Strong is the number one junior college inside linebacker in the nation after a stellar freshman campaign. He recorded 104 tackles, 17.5 of those for loss, 8.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries to lead the top defense in the country.
The defensive leader for the Gulf Coast Bulldogs may have a chance to contribute right away in Starkville with senior linebacker, Erroll Thompson, will be leaving the program after the upcoming season. Mississippi State could really use a player of Strong’s caliber with his experience, leadership and overall playmaking ability to steer the 'Dogs linebacking core.
Strong is now the second Gulf Coast player to join Mike Leach’s first recruiting class as cornerback, Cortez Eatmon, committed to MSU on May 2nd.
