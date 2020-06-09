June 10: Distribution of free cleanup supplies at three Lowe’s stores in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - To assist with cleanup efforts following Cristobal’s appearance, Lowe’s has decided to hold a bucket brigade event at three locations on the Coast.
The events will all take place Wednesday, June 10th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last at Lowe’s locations in Waveland, D’Iberville and Gulfport.
Cleaning supplies like rubber gloves, trash bags, scrub brushes, sponges, dish soap, dust masks, bug spray, household cleaner, are among the items consumers can expect to see.
Locations holding the bucket brigade event:
- Lowe’s of Waveland
- 9020 Highway 603
- Waveland, Miss. 39576
- Lowe’s of D’Iberville
- 3700 Sangani Blvd.
- D’Iberville, Miss. 39540
- Lowe’s of Gulfport
- 2151 John Hill Blvd.
- Gulfport, Miss. 39501
