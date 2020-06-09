Hot and very humid today with scattered thunderstorms

It’s a warm and muggy morning. But, at least it’s not as windy and rainy as it has been over the last few days. A hot and very humid day is ahead with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index in the upper 90s. It’s a good idea to grab the rain gear today but you still may stay dry: scattered thunderstorms are expected with new rainfall amounts up to 1.5″ possible. Because the ground is saturated, it will not take much rain at all to cause at least minor flooding today or tonight. So, there is a low risk for flooding rainfall. Tomorrow, there could a few more rounds of scattered thunderstorms as a cool front arrives. Then, a drier pattern will start Wednesday night and will last into the weekend and beyond.