Help wanted in many South Mississippi businesses

Christy Strawbridge is the owner at Spherion Staffing in Gulfport. Providing staff for her clients has changed a bit after the coronavirus. “We’re having to a little bit more thoughtful searching and recruiting. So, we are getting some of the applicants but the next step is to speak to them on the phone... so, having them call us back and then doing the application. So, we were having to be a little bit more diligent. It’s gonna take two or three or four phone calls to get them to talk to us," said Strawbridge.