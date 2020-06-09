Help wanted in many South Mississippi businesses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Most businesses in South Mississippi are open once again. Now that they are finally able to hang open for business signs, they are also hanging help wanted signs. State and federal government assistance programs are still forking out hundreds of dollars weekly, to unemployed Mississippians. Because of that, some employees are finding it more financially lucrative to stay home rather than go back to work. So, Gulf Coast companies are looking to staffing agencies to help lighten the load.
Christy Strawbridge is the owner at Spherion Staffing in Gulfport. Providing staff for her clients has changed a bit after the coronavirus. “We’re having to a little bit more thoughtful searching and recruiting. So, we are getting some of the applicants but the next step is to speak to them on the phone... so, having them call us back and then doing the application. So, we were having to be a little bit more diligent. It’s gonna take two or three or four phone calls to get them to talk to us," said Strawbridge.
After getting them on the phone, going through the procedures with potential hires isn’t enough to keep them on the job these days. “It’s a process for them. But, it’s still surprising to me because I’ve been doing this for 30 years, that they do all of this and then they don’t show up for work. Still surprises me," Strawbridge said.
Strawbridge doesn’t see an end to this cycle anytime soon. “There’s a lot of money available and I think when some of that starts to end, we will see a little more of an applicant base that we can search from. We’ll see those people come back, but there’s a lot of this assistance that’s gonna have to end and I think we’ll start seeing a difference," Strawbridge told WLOX.
As she waits for those assistance pools to dry up, Strawbridge has hope. “We’re getting more calls for warehouse-logistics type work. Our clerical work is not picking up as fast as we’d like for it to be, but we are remaining busy and we do have positions to fill," she said.
