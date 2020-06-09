Harrison County closes beaches due to storm damage, debris

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Board of Supervisors have closed the beaches until further notice as a result of the storm debris and damage from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
The board has hired an outside contractor to clean the debris from the waterline. They will come in Tuesday afternoon for an assessment and begin working by the end of this week.
In the meantime, crews Harrison County Sand Beach Authority will be working in the high traffic areas to help get them prepared as quickly as possible for public use.
