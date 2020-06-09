Five Rebels Named to Athlon’s Preseason All-SEC Teams

As a true freshman, Ealy led the SEC in kick return average in 2019, with 24.4 yards per return. He tallied his first career touchdown with a 94-yard kickoff return in Week 3 vs. Southeastern Louisiana. Ealy registered a PFF elusive rating of 145.1, the second-highest by any freshman in the country. Ealy ranked second in the SEC and No. 5 nationally in all-purpose yardage per game amongst freshmen (100.9 ypg). He rushed for 722 yards in his true freshman campaign, the second-most rushing yards by an Ole Miss freshman in school history. The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native had six rushing and eight total touchdowns, which ranks second on Ole Miss’ freshman single season record book.