Five Pearl River Wildcats invited to All-American showcase

The Showcase is set for Aug. 7-9 and is open to 2021 graduates.The event, which bills itself as “the most exclusive JUCO Showcase in the U.S.” is invite-only. The Showcase offers a number of opportunities for the student athletes, including exposure to four-year coaches and competition against some of the best players in the U.S. As part of the Showcase, each student athlete will play in up to four games.