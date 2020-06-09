Feeding the Gulf Coast receives $15,000 donation amid COVID crisis

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Feeding the Gulf Coast in Gulfport saw over $10,000 more in their pool of funding after the AT&T Foundation donated $15,000 to assist those greatly impacted by the novel coronavirus.
The money was donated before Cristobal hit the Coast and awarded to the non-profit to help children, families and seniors across South Mississippi who worry about what their next meal will be.
“Our Mississippi service area is particularly vulnerable, where over 80,500 individuals struggle with food insecurity at some point in the year,” said Cyndy Baggett, vice president of Development and Marketing for Feeding the Gulf Coast.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional economic challenges for individuals who struggle with hunger," she said. "This generous donation from the AT&T Foundation will help alleviate the stress the COVID-19 virus has created in our communities by providing an opportunity for Feeding the Gulf Coast to gain access to additional resources that will provide nutritious hunger-relief to so many in need. We are incredibly grateful for their support to address this growing health crisis along the Central Gulf Coast.”
Feeding the Gulf Coast has three branches and facilities along the Central Gulf Coast, and these facilities, in partnership with more than 400 agencies, hand out over 20 million pounds of food annually to a 24-county service area through the food bank’s hunger relief programs.
“Whether we’re working to keep our customers connected or working alongside groups like Feeding the Gulf Coast to help meet the needs of first responders, the AT&T Mississippi team remains focused on the strength of the communities we serve,” said Mayo Flynt, AT&T president – Mississippi.
According to Feeding the Gulf Coast, the non-profit “has distributed over 5.7 million meals since March 13, a 25 percent increase in meals for this time of year.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.