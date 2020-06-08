Windy with widespread heavy rain showers

Windy weather is expected today. Sustained wind speeds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts upwards of 45 mph possible at times. Expect widespread heavy rain showers today. Flooding rainfall will be possible but less widespread than yesterday. Waterspouts and brief/weak tornadoes will be possible but less likely than yesterday. When high tide occurs from late morning into early afternoon, it could be higher than normal thanks to strong onshore flow pushing saltwater from the Gulf onto the shores of Mississippi in the form of storm surge. So, minor to moderate coastal flooding will remain possible. Less rainy and less breezy tonight with winds about 10 to 15 mph. Finally on Tuesday, the saltwater flood threat should be mainly done. But, river flooding issues could persist into midweek for some river residents.