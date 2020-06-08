Police release new details in Jackson Co. road rage shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Since the fatal road rage shooting occurred, authorities have been asking witnesses to come forward and help them identify the suspect responsible for the crime. On Monday, new details were released by police that might assist the public in doing so.
According to authorities, a black woman was driving the suspect vehicle -- described as being a small white SUV with a Louisiana tag-- with a black man sitting in the front passenger seat. They said the details regarding the possible suspects that could have been sitting in the back seat of the SUV are still unknown. They also have not verified if the suspect’s car came into Mississippi from Alabama.
What officials do know is that a 2019 Dodge Ram was struck several times with bullets on Interstate 10 and the driver, 30-year-old Brandon Box, was later killed. They said a firecracker was thrown from the suspect’s car and landed in the bed of the truck at the foot of the Pascagoula bridge near the rest area.
The weapon that was used to fire at the Dodge Ram was a 9 mm caliber weapon, and authorities identified the road rage incident occurring between the 68-mile marker and the 51-mile marker on Westbound Interstate 10.
A reward still remains offered for anyone who assists law enforcement with this case. The cash reward ranges in size, with the maximum amount of money offered being $2500.
Tips can also be made anonymously on the Coast Crime Stopper website or by calling 877-787-5898, or tips can be made directly to MHP by calling 228-396-7400.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.