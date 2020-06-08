MS National Guard returns home from D.C. after 5 days of assisting with protests

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just five days after being sent to Washington, D.C. to help law enforcement in the wake of nationwide protests, soldiers in the Mississippi National Guard are once again back home.
Approximately 400 activated Mississippi National Guard service members have safely returned home from their mission in support of civil authorities in D.C.
The District of Columbia government requested some Guard forces last week to assist law enforcement with managing protests after the death of George Floyd. But Trump ordered thousands more troops and federal law enforcement to the city to after some instances of looting and violence.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called on Trump to withdraw National Guard troops that some states sent to the city.
Trump tweeted Sunday that “They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed.” He also ordered more than 1,000 active duty troops to be flown to the D.C.-area in reserve, but they have begun returning to their home bases after days of peaceful protests.
The MSNG’s mission as Task Force Magnolia was to provide military and strategic support to law enforcement, ensuring a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia.
The members were pulled from units across the state, but primarily from the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team HQ in Tupelo, which has members across the state. Additional members from other units across the state were also activated.
“MSNG has played an important role to keep our communities safe, offered help to heal divisions, and move our nation forward," said a statement released Monday. "MSNG Soldiers executed their mission with honor, integrity and compassion as they served in a supporting role to civil authorities to safeguard our national monuments and protect the First Amendment Right for American citizens.”
“Mississippi is a fortunate state,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard. “We have young men and women who are diversely qualified in their professions. We are putting the right skillsets to assist with identified needs from COVID-19 testing, support to civil authorities during civil unrest and support to MEMA during natural disaster weather response. We are a trained and ready force and we are responding to missions in our communities, throughout our state and in missions overseas in the Middle East region.”
The MSNG was part of a larger contingent of approximately 5,000 national guard Soldiers activated from 11 states in support of civil authorities in the District of Columbia called to safeguard national monuments and help civil authorities with presence patrols posturing a peaceful environment for citizens’ voices to be heard.
Additionally, the MSNG is continuing to support Governor Tate Reeves’ COVID-19 task force and state agencies with testing site missions in response to coronavirus throughout Mississippi, resulting in support to approximately 280 testing site locations. The MSNG also is ready to respond with any mission during times of emergency and natural disasters.
