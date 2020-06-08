Jackson Co. family is safe after tree crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Cristobal’s strong winds downed trees across the Coast, and one Jackson County family is grateful no one was injured after a tree crashed into the roof of their Fontainebleau home.
Bryan Smoak and his family were inside the home when the tree landed on the house.
“All of a sudden we hear what we thought was thunder, and it echoed to us. And I looked to my left, and I see these big huge limbs falling through the back patio windows," said Smoak. "We realized something was up. Walked outside, and that’s when we found this bad boy.”
Smoak said he is just thankful that the house absorbed the impact and kept his family safe.
“Pretty scary moment for all of us. It was more after the fact when we realized it could have been a lot worse. You know, especially with the size of the tree, it was bigger than we thought it was,” said Smoak. “It was definitely a moment that you reflect on and go, ‘Man, it could have been worse. It could have been a lot worse.’”
With a tree stretching across the home, Smoak is impressed with how well the house is holding up.
“Looks like some shingle damage. We have some structural damage inside, basically where the bathrooms are. And in the closet, we’re seeing some cracking going through," said Smoak. "It took a pretty good impact. We’re seeing a lot of the support beams are crushed, but structurally, it looks fine.”
As the rain continued to pour on Monday, the fear of another tree falling still lingers on for Smoak.
“One of our biggest concerns is the ground saturation still, and maybe, you know, with the high winds happening, some more of these might come down," said Smoak. "We can deal with the one; we just don’t want to deal with any more damage.”
Smoak has a professional tree service scheduled to remove the fallen tree on Tuesday morning.
