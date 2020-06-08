Heavy rain from Tropical Depression Cristobal expected today

Tropical Depression Cristobal will continue to bring heavy rain to South Mississippi today. Showers will continue through the afternoon, and many of us will pick up an additional 1-3″ of rain. Because the ground is saturated, flooding is a concern through the afternoon. Strong winds from the south at 15-30 MPH may cause more coastal flooding. Tides may run 1-3′ higher than usual, and we could see flooding again in low lying areas.
Rain should begin to taper off this evening, along with the wind. We’ll only be left with a few showers by Tuesday morning. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A front will bring another chance for rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Drier air will move in by Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny and hot with highs near 90.
