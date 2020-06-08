First responders help stranded casino employees make it safely back home

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of employees and guests found themselves stranded at the Silver Slipper Casino Sunday night after Cristobal’s downpours flooded the parking lot and roads around the casino.
First responders on high-water vehicles were called in to shuttle the stranded employees to their cars, which were parked off-site to avoid flooding.
General Manager John Ferrucci said flooding is common in that area but this time, the waters rose higher than expected.
“We prepared for a certain level of storm like we always do, and the water kept coming. So, we had to adjust, which is what you do in crisis times like that," he said.
He says guests and employees were given the choice to stay or leave.
Those who chose to stay like table game shift manager Terri Hoffman were given a free room.
“Nobody thought it would be this bad, it was very unexpected. And as we were watching it throughout the day yesterday, you could see, it was getting worse and worse and worse," she said.
Others like Jackie Robinson chose to leave.
“I was going to stay, but I was glad they did give us the option to leave, and they had something safe that we could leave in," said Robinson.
Crews were out on Monday morning cleaning up the mess left behind by Cristobal.
Ferrucci says the casino itself was not damaged in the storm.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.