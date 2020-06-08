Driver license stations back open on Monday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Driver license stations across the state are now back open after months of being closed due to COVID-19.
The pent-up demand is expected to lead to some long lines, but there will be some changes to hopefully minimize crowds.
“I knew it was imperative that we got going on and that we had a solid plan in place so that when we opened, we wouldn’t have too many people showing up at once over-flooding the system and creating long lines again," said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.
Tindell said part of that plan includes creating a daily schedule per last names. You’ll only be allowed to visit driver’s license stations on the day that corresponds with the first letter of your last name.
- Monday: A-E
- Tuesday: F-L
- Wednesday: "Walk-in Wednesday"
- Thursday: M-S
- Friday: T-Z
Another big change is that teenagers looking to get their licenses for the first time will not have to complete a driving test. Instead, a parent or guardian will have to sign an affidavit saying their teen has completed 50 hours of supervised driving time.
“When these people are coming to get their driver’s license and they’re under the age of 18, they’ve had their learner’s permit for a year. It’s not like they’re coming in for the first time and their driver’s license road test is getting waived," explained Tindell. “They should have been riding over the course of a year with their parents on numerous occasions."
Some services are available without having to visit a physical driver’s license station.
“We’re offering online services for renewals, for change of address and for duplicate licenses," said Tindell. “And that represents about 80% of the foot traffic we were seeing at the driver’s license stations."
Only permanent driver license stations are open at this time. To see a list of locations, click HERE.
Only the following services will be available in person:
- CDL Transactions
- Out of State Transfers
- New Credentials
- New Identification Card Credentials
- Security Guard Permits (Wednesdays only)
- Sex Offender Registration
- Permit tests for students
- Reinstatements
- Non-U.S. Citizens
- Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses
If you need to renew your license, or get a replacement driver license, ID card, or just change your address, you should do so using the Department of Public Safety’s website at driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.
