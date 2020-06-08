Cristobal’s heavy rainfall continues to show damaging effects across South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Across the Coast, Tropical Storm Cristobal made its power known. Some offices announced they would be closed to visitors on Monday, while Mississippi Power said over 11,000 customers were without power because of the storm.
Cristobal created significant coastal flooding, with the worst flooding in Hancock County, said MEMA director Gregory Michel during Governor Tate Reeves’ press conference on Monday.
As of late Monday afternoon, MDOT reported that MS-57 at Quave Rd in Jackson County is experiencing flooding. This was caused from bands of significant rain, with storm on top of storm dumping copious amounts of rain in the same area. This is especially evident near Gulf Park Estates, Vancleave, Hurley and into George County.
Due to the storm, all of the Hancock County government offices and the cities of Bay Saint Louis and Diamondhead government offices, announced their closure until June 9th, except for emergency and essential personnel.
On Sunday and Monday morning, the Bay Saint Louis fire department responded to a call regarding a high water rescue.
As a reminder, Michel said Mississippians should take hurricane season seriously as well as COVID-19. He said he hopes everyone continues to take proper precautions for the storm and to heed the warnings if they come about.
“In the same manner that we are asking folks to not take the COVID virus for granted, and we should not-- a lot of people tend to take these early storms... and take them for granted. I just want to reiterate to everyone as we get into hurricane season, it is projected to be an active season. This is a mid-grade tropical storm,” Michel said.
After Cristobal made landfall at 5 p.m. on Sunday, some of the Coast’s beachy landmarks fell victim to the storm. The Biloxi Lighthouse Pier washed away, and the Lake Mars boat launch was swallowed up with water.
The Ken Combs Pier in Gulfport and Urie Pier in Gulfport weren’t engulfed with water, but they did sustain notable damage.
Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) had their crews out working along Highway 90 to try and clear the sand for drivers.
As the storm continues to affect the Coast, we will continue to update you with the latest information.
