Cristobal’s bite worse than bark, say Pass Christian residents

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Many think Tropical Storm Cristobal felt more like a category one hurricane, especially in Pass Christian, where storm surge levels reached as high as six feet in some areas and power outages put a few residents in the dark.
Angela Evans said they’re used to the water coming up in Pass Christian Isles during storms, but Cristobal threw them for a surprising loop as a large palette of wood almost floated away Sunday.
“We had strapped it down so the boards wouldn’t individually go away. But when we were out here, it lifted up and started floating that way. So, we strapped them to these two posts, but it was just like a raft— it just started floating,” Evans said as she and husband Ashley cleaned up the mess floodwaters left behind.
“It was crazy just for a tropical storm. You just wouldn’t think it. This was more like (Hurricane) Nate, kind of, with how much water we got,” she added.
Stephen Schruff, Mississippi Power’s Distribution Manager for the Coast Division, said the company’s restoration process saw plenty of curveballs, thanks to the tropical storm’s hurricane-esque behavior.
“We worked through the night, and as we’d clear up cases of trouble, you’d get a gust of wind, much like we’re feeling right now. Then limbs would fall, trees would fall and there’d be another thousand customers out,” Schruff said. “There were a few times during the night where our crews had to stand down because the wind was 35 mph or over, but for the most part, our crews were able to work through the night.”
And through Monday, Schruff said Mississippi Power crews restored electricity to more than 11,000 customers during the challenging effects from Tropical Storm Christobal.
