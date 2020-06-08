VIDEO: Cristobal washes Biloxi Lighthouse Pier away

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Part of the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier fell victim to Tropical Storm Cristobal on Sunday as the storm surge pushed water inland. Video taken during the storm shows waves rushing over the wooden pier, ripping it apart.
According to the City of Biloxi, the tip of the Lighthouse Pier washed ashore about a half-mile to the west, coming to a stop at White Avenue.
This is the fourth time in recent years that the 865-foot pier has received damage from a storm. Hurricane Katrina wiped the pier out in 2005, leaving it closed for over four years. In 2012, the pier once again washed away after Hurricane Isaac swept ashore; it reopened in 2013. Most recently, the pier was damaged in Hurricane Nate in 2017.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.