Churchgoers brave wind, rain for reopening of Diamondhead United Methodist

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday’s early rain did not all spirits on the Coast as one Diamondhead church welcomed its members back into the building.
A small group of church members braved the rain to make it to the reopening of Diamondhead United Methodist Church.
“It just seems like forever, but it’s just awesome to be back in the house of the Lord to see people, to be with people,” said Sunday school teacher Rene Smith.
It’s been more than two months since the last in-house service at Diamondhead United Methodist Church. Pastor Cliff Burris said the reunion is both refreshing and shocking.
“It’s weird being back in the building and anywhere just because of the differences,” Burris said.
The church is asking all who enter to wear a face mask and several rows were blocked off for social distancing.
“With the face masks with the steaming up your glasses, it’s just uncomfortable but it’s all worth it,” Smith said.
Burris encouraged people to keep hope alive as the world faces major changes.
“Even in the midst of chaos that the world is experiencing, God is still at work,” he said. "We’re not going to be able to go back to January 2020, we’re no going to be able to go back to the way that things were, and we believe that the best is yet to come.”
Diamondhead United Methodist is still hosting online services for those who feel safer at home.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.