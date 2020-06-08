Best practices for the remote workforce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the COVID-19 pandemic people have been forced to adjust their lifestyle, especially for work. A few local experts believe that the remote workforce could be more of a regular thing, with a few best practices.
Finding the best communication platform for your team don’t be afraid to experiment with different video or messaging platforms, find one that fits you and your team.
Next, you’ll want to invest in the right equipment. Find equipment that pairs well with you and make sure you have everything you need to feel comfortable and to work efficiently.
Remember to keep up the morale and be excited to do your work, maybe even suggest having a Zoom pizza party to bring the team together.
Finally, make sure you separate work and home life. Don’t get overworked, it can be hard to separate work from home if it’s all from the same place. Be sure your team is on the same page of the hours that need to be worked.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.