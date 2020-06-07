Cristobal will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge to South Mississippi

We are closely watching Tropical Storm Cristobal as it makes its way closer to the Gulf Coast. We’re going to see more of its rain bands moving through this morning, and it will be breezy. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect. We also have Storm Surge Warnings for Hancock and Harrison County. Water may rise 3-5′. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Jackson County. Water may rise to 1-3′ feet in some low lying areas. We expect the heaviest rain today to move in by the evening and overnight hours into Monday. It’s also possible that a few spin-up tornadoes will form today through Monday morning. Wind gusts of 40-50 MPH may be possible by the evening and into early Monday morning, especially over the water. Rain bands are expected to linger into Monday. Depending on where they exactly set up, some places in South Mississippi could pick up 3-6” of rain. Isolated areas may reach 10″. The wind and rain will gradually decrease by Monday evening as Cristobal moves farther north. Drier conditions are expected by the end of the week.