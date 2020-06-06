BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB doctors and medical students gathered on the Green Friday in support of the health and safety of people of color.
Almost 200 people at UAB joined colleagues across the country in holding a moment of silent reflection and commitment to improve the health and safety of people of color.
The event, known as White Coats for Black Lives, saw physicians and students kneel for one minute for their patients, colleagues, family, friends and their community.
Several of the doctors said it is time to have an open dialogue about race and they want their friends and patients to know they have their support.
Physicians and students gathered while maintaining social distance and wearing a mask.
