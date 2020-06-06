‘We were wrong’ : NFL Reverse Stance on Protesting

"We, the national football league believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no national football league and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening. I am listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”