Unemployment rate lowers across the country; Americans return back to work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Americans head back to work, over two million jobs return to the national economy according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Employers in Mississippi are also bringing back their workforce in the opening economy.
Bravo! Italian Restaurant in Jackson is back and running this week. In March, the restaurant and two others were closed for dining when the coronavirus started to spread in Mississippi.
Co-owner Jeff Good described the layoffs.
“March the 18th was the day that we actually had to close our dining rooms and on the 19th, we had to terminate all of our employees and that was an incredibly difficult day. So that was 174 human beings that I had many of them had worked with for 23, 22, 20 years. We’ve been in this business for 26 years,” he said.
Ongoing changes and recommendations from the government and CDC allowed Good to bring back employees little by little.
“...We did what we had to do knowing that that would be the opportunity for our employees to tap into the unemployment insurance. And then of course the government stipend that came after that. So I think that we did the right thing," said Good.
As of Wednesday, all of Good’s restaurants have reopened. Though functioning at half capacity, most of the staff is back.
“The best security we can give somebody is their job back and we have reached out to every single employee in our family of one-hundred-seventy-four and said we welcome you back..... We have a hundred-and-twenty-two people back on payroll roughly 60% of part-time and 40% full time, which is exactly the percentage that any restaurant is going to have," said Good.
Good said safety is always on the forefront and hopes the economic growth will continue in Mississippi.
