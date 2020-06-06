Truck rollover sends one to hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County man was hospitalized after his pickup truck left the road, rolled and flipped, then became lodged on its side in the trees about 150 feet off the road.
Harrison County Fire Rescue along with Combat Readiness Training Center Fire were called out to Blackwell Farm Road in northern Harrison County.
It took fire rescue crews about 45 minutes to extricate the driver from the wrecked truck.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
