Tropical Storm & Storm Surge Warnings remain in effect

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Cristobal in the central Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to move farther north today and strengthen as it does so. We may see some rain bands move in by the afternoon, and it will become breezier through the day with winds out of the east. We remain under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice. As Cristobal gets closer, winds will become stronger from the east and south east tonight through Sunday morning. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties. Three to five feet of water may move over ground. Jackson County can expect one to three feet in low lying areas. Cristobal is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm in Louisiana Sunday afternoon or evening. Heavier rain bands from Cristobal are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Winds may reach over 40 MPH. We can’t rule out some quick, spin-up tornadoes on Sunday. Heavy rain will start to taper off by Monday afternoon. Once it’s all said and done, some areas may pick up 3-6″ of rain. Heavier amounts near 10″ are possible in isolated areas.