Oh baby! Florida troopers helped mom deliver in middle of roadway

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nothing we are going to write in this story is as cute as the headline or the pictures.
On Friday, troopers were called to the Tampa area where a woman was in labor in her car, in the middle of a rainstorm.
They surrounded the car, shielding it with raincoats for those inside the car.
Once the baby girl was delivered, they gave a special escort for the family to the hospital.
By the end of the day, mom and baby were doing great, and even took time for a photo with a trooper.
