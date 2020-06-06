Hundreds gather in Gulfport to pray for unity in wake of national unrest

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday’s Unity March continued with prayer.
The Gulfport Police Department became the city’s altar as hundreds gathered to find common ground to overcome hate.
They were of different races, different nationalities, different faiths, but on Saturday, the voices of hundreds rose united as one. Together, the large crowd prayed against racism, violence, hate and division.
They made a plea for unity, as protests rage across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
“The thing is we need God, and I think he’s highly disappointed on all of the things that are going on all over the world, and I think we just need to cry to him and ask for forgiveness and just to get back on the right track and just start loving on one another again," said Anita Thomas, who attended the prayer rally.
City, community and religious leaders reminded everyone that coming together is the only way to effect positive change.
“If the events that occurred and if today does not start a conversation, nothing will,” said Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania.
“The participation was such a great cross-section of people from all backgrounds, walks of life, all faiths, that it is an example of how we want to function, how we want to convey ourselves and how we want to move forward," said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.
The power of faith binding together people on the Gulf Coast to be fearless and united in the face of hate.
“People in the country need to see that we can come together, no matter what the color of our skin, or whatever our sociopolitical stance is, or whatever denomination we belong to in the church, that we can stand unified, and that we can stand up for what’s right and just,” said Oliver Tilley, who attended the prayer rally.
Organizers said they hope Gulfport will shine as an example to other communities across the country.
