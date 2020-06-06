Florida A&M set to join The SWAC

FAMU became an NCAA Division I Independent from 1984-1985, before rejoining the MEAC in 1986. During the rich athletic tradition of the university, FAMU has won 15 Black College Football National Championships. Florida A&M also holds the distinction of the being the first and only HBCU to win the FCS National Championship (formerly NCAA Division I-AA) in 1978. On the hardwood, FAMU men’s basketball has won four conference championships and made three NCAA National Tournament Appearances, the last being in 2007.Florida A&M is the alma mater for many notable athletic alumni, such as former Major League Baseball great Vince Coleman, MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, tennis legend Alethea Gibson, Olympic Gold Medalist “Bullet” Bob Hayes, former MLB player and manager Hal McRae, former NFL and Super Bowl winner Nate Newton and former NFL player Ken Riley.