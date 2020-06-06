Flood warning issued for two rivers in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are in Harrison County by the Biloxi River near Lyman or Tchoutacabouffa River above D’Iberville, stay alert. A flood warning has been issued for those two rivers.
According to the Harrison County PIO, Jeff Clark, the Biloxi River "is expected to rise above the flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 14’ Monday evening. It will fall below the stage on Tuesday afternoon.”
He said the Tchoutacabouffa River “will rise above flood stage to 9’ Monday afternoon. It will fall below the stage late Tuesday morning.”
This warning comes before the anticipated Tropical Storm Cristobal. So far, a tropical storm warning and storm surge warning are in effect for Harrison County as well as Hancock County.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.