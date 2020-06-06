Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

DALLAS, TX. (WLOX) - For there to be change in the United States, there must be action. In a Instagram post Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, said he would pledge one million dollars to improve police training and address systematic racism through education.
The Former Mississippi State quarterback said it’s about finding a bigger purpose, a mission that he and his late brother, Jace, shared.
Prescott said he respects law enforcement, but asks for change, stating that police must “hold their own accountable” and said he would stand alongside them in the reform to clean the streets and communities of hate and bigotry.
