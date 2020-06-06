2 children dead, 2 others airlifted after swimming incident in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - An 8-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother died after a swimming incident in Grand Isle. Their 12-year-old cousin and an adult man were also airlifted to UMC.
The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5 after being caught in an undertow.
Fireman and police worked together to rescue the four from the water.
According to the police chief, the four were accompanied by the aunt and the mother, who were on the beach, of the children.
This is the same spot that someone died another person drowned a week ago.
