Black Lives Matter march held in Downtown Jackson against police brutality

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi branch of Black Lives Matter is holding a protest this weekend outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Downtown Jackson.
The goal is to make a mark in a movement that for days now has rocked the county.
Thousands of people all over the nation have held protests against police brutality after a black man was killed by police.
George Floyd was killed after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.
The Mississippi branch of Black Lives Matter says today’s protest will be peaceful and violence will not be tolerated.
They are hopeful that during today’s protest they will be able to connect with more community leaders on creating long lasting solutions to issues plaguing the Black community.
The march began at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.