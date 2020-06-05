Wiggins Town Hall creates dialogue between community and its leaders

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members and leaders in Wiggins are working to improve the relationships in the community in an increasingly divided time. Dozens came out to participate in a spirited town hall event Thursday night.
Open, honest, and needed conversation was met with applause a few times Thursday night at The Wiggins Church of God in Christ, but it wasn’t always easy.
“Sometimes we have to be uncomfortable to address the issues at hand,” said event organizer Danielle Jackson Kinnard.
Capt. Ray Boggs of the Stone County Sheriff’s Office didn’t dance around the issue of police brutality, instead challenging fellow officers and deputies to step up.
“Bad police do bad things. They do awful things," said Boggs. “But the good police have got to get the courage that when they see that, to stop them.”
Many community leaders came together to participate, attempting to step up where leaders of the past have fallen short. A panel of eight community leaders answered dozens of community questions.
“On one hand, it is unfortunate that leaders haven’t stepped up beforehand but now is the time," said Pastor Mike Minnis. “If we’re going to step up, leaders have to step up and embrace the reality of the times. There are changes that need to happen.”
Thursday’s town hall may just be a jumping off point, as event organizers want to keep the conversation going.
“I don’t want tonight to be the only night that we assemble as a community or to talk to our elected leaders," said Kinnard. “I want this to be a continuation. In order to make progress, this has to be an ongoing thing. We have to be consistent in what we do.”
Hancock County’s NAACP president also spoke at the event, stressing that meetings like the one in Wiggins are necessary to effect change.
“Conversation leads to meetings, meetings lead to strategies, strategies lead to plans, plans lead to implementing change,” said Gregory Barabino.
More conversations are likely to be held in Wiggins before the week’s end. A peaceful protest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday at Baylock Park in Wiggins.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.