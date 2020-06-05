Two members of Ole Miss athletics test positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - As SEC athletes slowly start to return to campus for voluntary workouts Monday, June 8th, two members of the Ole Miss athletics department have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Clarion Ledger Wednesday night. One was a student-athlete and the other a staff member and the university have not released their names.
A second student-athlete has also contracted the virus, but hasn’t made it to campus yet. The athlete will quarantine for 14 days at home and will have to be cleared by the Rebels medical personnel before stepping foot on campus.
The first wave of approximately 70 Ole Miss student-athletes returned to campus on Monday. Every member of the athletic department who returned received a COVID-19 test and an antibody test.
The university’s protocol to anyone who tests positive is to quarantine for 14 days. The Ledger goes on to say the university will also isolate anyone who showcases any symptoms and conduct contact tracing to see who has interacted with people who have either tested positive or shown symptoms.