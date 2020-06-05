Tropical storm & storm surge warnings issued for South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been issued of South Mississippi as Cristobal regains strength back into a tropical storm and moves quicker to the coast. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has it potentially making landfall Sunday afternoon or evening as a tropical storm on the Louisiana coastline, sooner than previously forecast.
A tropical storm warning means tropical storm force winds are possible within the next 36 hours. That is winds 39 mph or greater. This includes Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties. That means those conditions could be felt by late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A storm surge waning is in effect for Hancock and Harrison counties. This means strong southeasterly winds could cause coastal flooding of 3-5 feet on the coast of Hancock and Harrison counties. Jackson county is not under a storm surge warning, but surge of 1-3 feet is possible.
The main impacts with Cristobal are expected to be east of where the center tracks, this could put South MS in the spot for heavy rain bands beginning Saturday night and lasting into Monday. Flooding could be a major concern with 3-6 inches possible and where rain bands set up, 10″ or more is possible.
Anytime a tropical system makes landfall, there is a risk for tornadoes. That potential will be between Saturday afternoon into Monday.
To see the latest hourly rain chances and wind speed forecasts as well as the 10-Day forecast for your location, please open your WLOX Weather App. Click here to see how to get the app.
You can also see the latest hourly and daily forecast for your location by scrolling down at our Weather Page. Click here to visit our weather page.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season will run until November 30th.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.