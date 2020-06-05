Pearl River add Georgia Southern Transfer

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - Coach Chris Oney and the Pearl River men’s basketball Wildcats believe they’re adding another difference maker with their latest signee.
Oney announced Wednesday that Georgia Southern transfer Jalen Cincore has signed with the reigning two-time Region XXIII Champs.
Cincore joins a loaded incoming signing class that already included Tupelo forward Josh Mitchell, North Panola guard Ankerion Gross, Natchez guard KeDarius “Squirt” Stampley, Hattiesburg guard Cameron Brown, Brandon wing Jaquevias Tarvin, Olive Branch point guard Joe Cooper and Daytona State transfer Damerius Wash. Wash prepped at Canton.
“Coach Oney and staff will give me a great opportunity to use my gifts and talents to the best of my ability at a high level,” Cincore said in an announcement on Twitter. “I’m very excited and can’t wait to get to work.”
ABOUT CINCORE
Cincore appeared in eight games as a freshman for an Eagles squad that posted a 20-13 record and advanced to the Sun Belt Tournament’s semifinals prior to the season being canceled.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard scored four points with seven rebounds. He also registered one assist, one block and a steal.
“Jalen fits this year’s team theme of versatility,” Oney said. “He’s another kid who can play multiple positions and score in a variety of ways.”
Prior to signing with GS, Cincore was a prep standout at Bartlett High in Memphis, Tenn.
Cincore was considered a Top 10 player in Tennessee in the Class of 2019. He played for Dion Real at BHS and Jermarcus McInnis for the AAU Tennessee Panthers. During the summer of 2018, Cincore averaged 24.6 ppg with six rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals for the Panthers.
In addition to being a strong backetball player, Cincore also gets it done in the classroom. The newest Wildcat was named to Georgia Southern’s Dean’s List in Spring 2020.
The son of Wesley and Monique Cincore, Jalen has two older sisters, Jasmine and Shaquanda. Jasmine played at Nebraska and is an assistant coach at Rogers State.
SUCCESSFUL TRANSFERS
The Wildcats have had significant success utilizing the Division I transfer portal in the past, bringing in standouts such as Brandon Rachal (Natchitoches, La.; Central) from LSU, Tae Hardy (Ellenwood, Ga.; Believe Prep) from ECU, Rodgerick Brown (Memphis, Tenn.; Cordova) from Wichita State and Isaih Moore (Columbia, S.C.; Sumter) from College of Charleston.
Not only have transfers helped take PRCC to another level, leading the way on consecutive NJCAA Tournament teams and boasting a 54-4 record, but they have also gone on to great personal achievements. Rachal, Moore and Hardy each earned All-America status and all four were All-Region XXIII selections. Additionally, Rachal signed with Tulsa following PRCC’s NJCAA Tournament debut in 2019 and Hardy, Brown and Moore signed with Southern Miss, New Mexico and St. John’s respectively.
“We have been able to identify kids in the transfer portal who have been exactly what we are looking for to fill holes in our roster,” Oney said. “I think not only have we been able to bring in exceptional talent from within the state, but we have been able to find just the right blend to go along with it from the D1 ranks.
“All of those guys were not only good people, but they were kids who were hungry to show what their value could be in a winning program. I also like that they are able to come in and share stories with the other guys on how it’s going to be once they make it to the 4-year level.”
RECORD SETTING SEASON
The Wildcats’ historic run was cut short by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, but Pearl River still had a season to remember. Among the season’s highlights, Pearl River’s 28-0 record set a program-high, the Wildcats were the lone undefeated team in the NJCAA, PRCC was the first Mississippi school to earn the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Tournament, the Wildcats claimed the MACJC championship and a second consecutive Region XXIII title; and the Wildcats were the first Mississippi school to qualify for the NJCAA Tournament with an unblemished record. In addition to the student athletes’ awards, Oney was named the MACJC, Region XXIII and NJCAA Coach of the Year.