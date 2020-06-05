Ole Miss’ Hayden Dunhurst named Freshman All-American

Both Dunhurst and Chatagnier made their names known on opening weekend in the series finale against No. 1 Louisville. With the series on the line in the ninth inning on Sunday, Dunhurst threw a dart down to Chatagnier to complete a series-clinching strike-’em-out, throw-'em-out double play. The play and the ensuing celebration went viral on social media and helped to spark the Rebels’ 16-1 start. Dunhurst continued to display his defensive prowess behind the plate, throwing out five baserunners while allowing just four stolen bases and appearing in all 17 games. He was named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List, given annually to the nation’s top catcher.