NBA to Return with 22-Team Format

In a meeting Thursday afternoon, The NBA’s Board of Governors voted 29-1 to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort. There will be 13 teams in the West, nine from the East, and they will play eight regular-season games as well as the playoffs. If the ninth place team is within four games of the eighth place team, those two teams would have a play-in tournament.