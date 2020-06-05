NBA to Return with 22-Team Format

ORLANDO, Fl. (WLOX) - “WE’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD!!” After 142 days, the NBA is back!
In a meeting Thursday afternoon, The NBA’s Board of Governors voted 29-1 to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort. There will be 13 teams in the West, nine from the East, and they will play eight regular-season games as well as the playoffs. If the ninth place team is within four games of the eighth place team, those two teams would have a play-in tournament.
The teams consist of the top eight from each conference along with teams within six games of eighth place. For the Western Conference, that includes the Pelicans, Blazers, Kings, Spurs and Suns and for the Eastern Conference, the Wizards.
Once the Player’s Association agrees to the restart plan Friday teams will travel to Orlando on July 7th to begin training camp with the target start date being July 31st. The last day of entire season, Finals included, being October 12th. Target dates for next season are shown, but those have yet to be approved.
The 8-game regular season hasn’t been set yet, but there’s a possibility that we will get to see Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the playoffs.
