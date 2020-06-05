Hit-or-miss thunderstorms today. A tropical storm makes landfall just to our west in 3 days or less.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms today and highs in the 80s. So, take your rain jacket just in case. Expecting a tropical storm to make landfall by Monday just to the west of coastal Mississippi. Alert Days are in effect for the WLOX area for Sunday and Monday due to the potential for flooding rainfall. A Flood Watch continues through Tuesday: rain accumulations may reach near ten inches in parts of the WLOX area from two days ago through Tuesday. Other tropical impacts on Sunday and Monday could include strong wind, coastal flooding, or storm surge depending on Cristobal’s eventual track and intensity. Stay tuned for updates from the First Alert Weather Team.