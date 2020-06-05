Hancock Co. preparations for Cristobal underway, anxiety at low tide

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - With all of the low-lying areas in Hancock County, the sand pile on Longfellow Drive in Bay St. Louis has been relatively busy getting prepared for Cristobal, but some residents in Hancock County said it’s just not time yet.
Ray Reinke and Pat Lumpkin of Bay St. Louis have been through a lot of storms, but that's made them more apt to be prepared early for whatever may come.
“I’ve been through hurricanes, eight or 10 of them, and you never know what they're going to do,” Reinke said. “Never know.”
Lumpkin knows it’s part of life in this area, but she has respect for Mother Nature.
“We do get flooded a lot at our house and the tide comes up, and we just watch it,” she said. “And eventually goes down. So, it doesn’t bother us a whole lot with just a little bit of high rise in water, but then you hear about tropical storm and hurricane and I do worry.”
Rome Emmons, who’s had a place in Jourdan River Estates for more than 40 years, is spending this time cleaning crab traps.
The storm preparations will come later. His process is simple.
“The process is to enjoy the river, and when it’s time, day before the storm, if it looks like it’s coming, we’ll pick everything up downstairs - takes about three hours - and then we make the decision where we stay or go somewhere else," he said. "We’ll know when it’s time to get worried. We’ve been down here long enough.”
For the latest information on Tropical Storm Cristobal, keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.