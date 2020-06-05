Gulfport Unity event looks to bring church back to civil rights struggle

Gulfport, Miss. (WLOX) - During the civil rights movement of the 1960s, the church played a leading role in the non-violent confrontation of Jim Crow laws that oppressed black America. The Unity March & Prayer being held in Gulfport Saturday morning is an effort to re-establish the church as a leading voice in civil rights.
“We’re looking to use our influence in order to bring people together and also to be able to cause positive conversation and dialogue across the table that we can get some things changes, that we can begin to move in a more progressive state,” said Jakavious Pickett, pastor at Praise Temple of Biloxi.
The prayer and march event will take place at Jones Park, beginning at 9 a.m.
“We want to show solidarity that we are one with our police department, we are one in the community, that we are one as a church body and we want to come together and have one voice and make one sound,” said Greg Whitfield, event coordinator of the Unity March & Prayer.
One of the distinguishing features of the protests of the last two weeks is the involvement of the white community in what has previously been seen as a black issue.
“It’s not a black problem, it’s not a black community problem, it’s an American problem and as a former soldier sworn to uphold and defend the constitution, the constitutional rights of everyone, a certain community should not be worried about injustices and the rest of us just sit back and watch,” said Long Beach resident Brian Lamar.
Later on Saturday, there will also be a Protest For Peace at Jones Park, beginning at 6 p.m.
